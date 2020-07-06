Lil Baby cannot and will not be stopped. Arguably the most successful of the latest school of talent, Lil Baby continues to dominate Billboard. He just spent his fourth straight week at number one with the album My Turn. The album now has five non-consecutive weeks atop Billboard. That is the most of any artist in 2020 so far.

My Turn debuted at the top spot in March, but spent a few months charting in various other positions before returning to number one in June. The album drew in 70,000 equivalent album units this week. The Weeknd's After Hours had four weeks at number 1, losing the 2020 dominance competition to Lil Baby by just one week.

Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 rose from number 56 to number 2 with 43,000 equivalent album units. This is in large part due to a re-release deluxe version. DaBaby's Blame It on Baby took number three with 40,000 units.

Of course, Pop Smoke's latest release is positioned to knock Lil Baby out of the top stop next week, and subsequently affect some other artists at the top of the charts right now. As we reported, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is anticipated to move between 175K-195K equivalent album units, of which 27-30K are from pure sales. The album is predicted to hit 200 million streams.