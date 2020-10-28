Another successful award show is complete and we've got all the highlights right here.
It's a wrap for another year of the BET Hip Hop Awards. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, the awards show went on without a hitch and brought performances from some of the hottest (and rising) artists in the genre. City Girls performed two tracks, "Kitty Talk" and "Jobs," while rocking skintight catsuits as Burna Boy and Chris Martin delivered a powerful performance of "Monsters You Made." Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, and Ty Dolla $ign came together for "Body Language" while Mulatto and Gucci Mane collided for a down south medley. Lil Baby and 42 Dugg opened things up with "We Paid" while Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz closed the show with "Money Maker," and Tobe Nwigwe advised people to "Try Jesus, Not Me." Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor and H.E.R. put ladies first as they rapped over Brandy 1994 classic hit, "I Wanna Be Down."
As far as the winners are concerned, Megan Thee Stallion took home four wins tonight, including two for her "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé as well as Hustler of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Best Duo Or Group went to Young Thug and Chris Brown, Hip Hop Album of the Year was snagged by Roddy Ricch for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Lil Baby won Impact Track for "The Bigger Picture," and Drake and Future can celebrate winning Best Hip Hop Video for "Life is Good." Read through all of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Award winners and watch all of the performances below.
Make sure to also check out our story about the two cyphers featuring Rapsody, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Flo Milli, Chika, Deante Hitchcock, Adé, Buddy, and Flawless Real Talk.
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
"BOP" - DaBaby
"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Toosie Slide" - Drake
"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake
"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby
"The Box" - Roddy Ricch
BEST COLLABORATION
"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake
"WHATS POPPIN (Remix)" - Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne
"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
"Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
"Ballin'" - Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch
BEST DUO OR GROUP
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run the Jewels
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
DJ OF THE YEAR
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mustard
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
SONG OF THE YEAR
"BOP" - DaBaby – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy
"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Produced by SethInTheKitchen
"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Produced by J. White Did It
"The Box" - Roddy Ricch – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
"Toosie Slide" - Drake – Produced by OZ
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blame it on Baby - DaBaby
Kirk - DaBaby
High Off Life - Future
My Turn - Lil Baby
Suga - Megan Thee Stallion
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)" (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
BIA - "Best on Earth" (Russ feat. BIA)
Cardi B - "Writing on the Wall" (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future - "Roses (Remix)" (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar" (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott - "Hot (Remix)" (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
IMPACT TRACK
"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock
"Rockstar (BLM Remix)" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Snow on tha Bluff" - J. Cole
"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby
"Afeni" - Rapsody feat. PJ Morton
"Sue Me" - Wale feat. Kelly Price
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Djonga (BRAZIL)
Kaaris (FRANCE)
Khaligraph Jones (KENYA)
Meryl (FRANCE)
Ms Banks (UK)
Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)
Stormzy (UK)