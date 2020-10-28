It's a wrap for another year of the BET Hip Hop Awards. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, the awards show went on without a hitch and brought performances from some of the hottest (and rising) artists in the genre. City Girls performed two tracks, "Kitty Talk" and "Jobs," while rocking skintight catsuits as Burna Boy and Chris Martin delivered a powerful performance of "Monsters You Made." Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, and Ty Dolla $ign came together for "Body Language" while Mulatto and Gucci Mane collided for a down south medley. Lil Baby and 42 Dugg opened things up with "We Paid" while Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz closed the show with "Money Maker," and Tobe Nwigwe advised people to "Try Jesus, Not Me." Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor and H.E.R. put ladies first as they rapped over Brandy 1994 classic hit, "I Wanna Be Down."

As far as the winners are concerned, Megan Thee Stallion took home four wins tonight, including two for her "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé as well as Hustler of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Best Duo Or Group went to Young Thug and Chris Brown, Hip Hop Album of the Year was snagged by Roddy Ricch for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Lil Baby won Impact Track for "The Bigger Picture," and Drake and Future can celebrate winning Best Hip Hop Video for "Life is Good." Read through all of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Award winners and watch all of the performances below.

Make sure to also check out our story about the two cyphers featuring Rapsody, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Flo Milli, Chika, Deante Hitchcock, Adé, Buddy, and Flawless Real Talk.

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody



BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

"BOP" - DaBaby

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Toosie Slide" - Drake

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch

BEST COLLABORATION

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake

"WHATS POPPIN (Remix)" - Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne

"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

"Ballin'" - Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run the Jewels

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike WiLL Made-It

Mustard

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEAR

"BOP" - DaBaby – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Produced by SethInTheKitchen

"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Produced by J. White Did It

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

"Toosie Slide" - Drake – Produced by OZ

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blame it on Baby - DaBaby

Kirk - DaBaby

High Off Life - Future

My Turn - Lil Baby

Suga - Megan Thee Stallion

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)" (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

BIA - "Best on Earth" (Russ feat. BIA)

Cardi B - "Writing on the Wall" (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future - "Roses (Remix)" (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar" (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott - "Hot (Remix)" (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACK

"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock

"Rockstar (BLM Remix)" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Snow on tha Bluff" - J. Cole

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"Afeni" - Rapsody feat. PJ Morton

"Sue Me" - Wale feat. Kelly Price

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Djonga (BRAZIL)

Kaaris (FRANCE)

Khaligraph Jones (KENYA)

Meryl (FRANCE)

Ms Banks (UK)

Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)

Stormzy (UK)