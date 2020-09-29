2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards
- AnticsLil Baby Shades Roddy Ricch After Awards SnubLil Baby retweets a fan who says he should have won Album Of The Year instead of Roddy Ricch.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Celebrates Pop Smoke's BET Hip-Hop Award Win: "For His Mom"50 Cent promised Pop Smoke's mother that the late rapper would win some major awards and, last night, he did.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Reacts To His Big Wins At BET Hip-Hop AwardsRoddy Ricch won Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Speaks Out After Losing All 12 Of His BET Hip-Hop Award NominationsDaBaby did not win a single prize at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last night, despite being nominated in twelve different categories.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Loses Major Award To Megan Thee Stallion; Fans Think He Was RobbedMegan Thee Stallion won "Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year" at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and Lil Baby's fans are arguing that he deserved the prize.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The DetailsDaBaby and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations for tonight's 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby & Roddy Ricch Lead BET Nominations: See The Full ListThe nominations have been announced for the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020, with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch leading the way with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively.By Alex Zidel