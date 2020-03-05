Kylie Jenner dropped the latest hint about her possible reconciliation with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, after she linked his song, "Give No Fxk" with Migos and Young Thug in her Instagram story. There have been whispers about the famous exes working out their differences and getting back together practically since they broke up, but a few too many clues have been adding up to this conclusion lately to just be a coincidence.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The most seemingly undeniable indication that the two were back together occurred last weekend when Kylie posted some throwback photos of herself and Travis cuddled up at a Houston Rockets game in 2017, writing, "It's...a...mood." Kylie's mother, Kris, also played a part in furthering the rumour when she told Ellen that Kylie might be the next child of hers to have a baby. When Ellen asked if it was because Kylie and Travis were back together, Kris indicated that she "doesn't know" if they are, but that "they're just great co-parenters."

However, according to some inside sources at People, Kylie doesn't want to "label" her relationship with Travis. While this may be true, she makes it difficult to stop speculating when she posts stories on Instagram playing his music and linking the specific title to the song. Kylie posted the very implicative story on Wednesday, which showed her driving around in her Rolls-Royce while bumping "Give No Fxk." It may not be enough to prove their reconciliation, but it sure seems like a pretty big hint.