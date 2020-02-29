They were once happily in love but about four months ago, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner revealed that they'd called it quits on their relationship. Since the time, they've shared that their main priority is to be loving co-parents to their daughter Stormi, and they've seemed to be respectful of one another's privacy in the meantime. There have been rumors that both Travis and Kylie have been exploring the dating pool since their split, but that hasn't been confirmed by either party.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

In the last few months, multiple outlets have spoken to their "sources" who claim that Travis and Kylie are still in love with one another but can't seem to make their lifestyles come together. Neither has confirmed or denied, but on Friday (February 28), Kylie posted a series of Instagram photos that fueled the flames of reconciliation rumors.

The cosmetics mogul posted three photos of herself and Travis at an event where it looked as if they were flirting with one another. "It's a mood," she wrote over the photos. Some claim that Kylie shared the images as some sort of response to a woman who has been tied to Travis. The woman wrote on her Instagram Story, "People be in a Secret competition With you and Still be losing." Check it out below by swiping through the photos.