Migos, Travis Scott, & Young Thug Have No Worries On "Give No Fxk"

Erika Marie
February 14, 2020 00:13
Give No Fxk
Migos Feat. Travis Scott & Young Thug

The Migos' next project is slated to be titled "Culture III" and "Give No Fxk" will reportedly make an appearance on the record.


It's been two years since Migos dropped off Culture II, and while there have been rumors regarding the next installment of their hit albums, the Atlanta trio has kept the development under wraps. "We haven’t dropped in two years. We haven’t had anything out since 'Pure Water,'" Quavo recently told Business Insider. "I feel like it’s more about Migos that y’all don’t know yet. And I feel like this album is going to be prolific. I feel like this album is going to be the album to do it."

Earlier this week, Quavo shared that Migos was leaping back on the scene with a new single titled "Give No Fxk" featuring Travis Scott and Young Thug. All of these artists have repeatedly worked together on one another's projects in the past, and they've managed to continuously drop fire collaborations. Hopefully, "Give No Fxk" keeps that record going with production by Murdabeatz and DJ Durel, so give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Big bankroll, swerve the lane, I be hoggin’ (Big bankroll)
Live for thousands, cookie musty, yeah, it's foggy (Cookie low)
I can park it, stick to sparkin', do no talkin' (Brr)
Watch me hit the target, mark the carpet, then depart it

