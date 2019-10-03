Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott "Excited" For Their Second Child's ArrivalTravis and Kylie are ready to welcome their baby.By Thomas Galindo
- GramKylie Jenner Shares Sweet Father's Day Photo & Message For Travis ScottThe post follows after the couple confirmed they were back together. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Back Together In An Open Relationship: ReportTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner are seeing each other but not exclusively, according to a report from TMZ.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner "Not Fully Back Together" Despite Birthday PDASources reportedly claim that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together after they were spotted partying together in Miami.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Very Close During Night OutTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner got really close during their recent club night out.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Still "Madly In Love": ReportSources tell E! News that the former couple hasn't ruled out getting back together.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Gush Over Daughter Stormi On Her Third BirthdayStormi Webster turns three-years-old with loving messages from her parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Roasts Kylie Jenner Over Stormi PictureTravis Scott comes for Kylie Jenner's photography skills on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner "Not Back Together" Despite Steamy Pictures: ReportKylie Jenner and Travis Scott are openly affectionate in pictures but they're reportedly "not back together".By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Reunite & Spark Rumors With Sexy PhotosTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner's steamy new photos have people thinking they're back together.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Reunite For Stormi's First Day Of SchoolTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner documented their daughter Stormi's first day of home-school.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian Deletes Mason's IG After He Spills Travis & Kylie TeaMason Disick revealed that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not back together, leading Kourtney Kardashian to deactivate his Instagram account.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Still Hinting That She's Back With Travis ScottKylie Jenner added to the speculation about her and Travis Scott reigniting their romance after she played one of his songs in her Instagram story.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Not "Thrilled" About Kylie Jenner-Drake RumorsTravis Scott was reportedly not happy when he heard that his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner was hanging out with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Flirt On IG After Curly Fries CommentKylie Jenner calls cap on Travis Scott's curly fries comment, leading him to get a little flirty.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Had The Pettiest Response To Kylie Jenner's Thirst Trap: ReportTravis Scott is seemingly not a big fan of his ex-girlfriend's thirst trap.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsIs Travis Scott Referencing Kylie Jenner Break-Up On Pop Smoke Collab?"Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate/I took a chance, it's a lot to take."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott "Likes" Kylie Jenner's Lingerie Photo & Fans Aren't Sure How To ReactTravis Scott couldn't help but double-tap.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Seeing Drake To Possibly Make Travis Scott Jealous: ReportKylie Jenner is reportedly still seeing Drake every once in a while.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDrake & Kylie Jenner "Hanging Out Romantically" Post-Travis Scott Break-Up: ReportKylie Jenner is reportedly moving on to bigger and better things.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTravis Scott's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out: "Leave Us Alone"She's upset.By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsTravis Scott's Alleged Side Chick Reportedly Revealed After Kylie Jenner SplitFans think they've found Travis' alleged side chick.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Tyga Reunite Following Travis Scott Break-Up: Fans ReactDoes love always prevail?By Alex Zidel