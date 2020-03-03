Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner sparked rumors that she and Travis could be back together after she shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories showing her and Travis getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game. She captioned the post with “it’s a mood,” fueling rumors that the two could be working on their relationship.

Well in the wake of the photos surfacing, sources have said that Kylie and Travis are currently in a “great place” but nothing is official between the two. Sources tell People Magazine that Kylie isn’t wanting to put any labels on their relationship, and the two are NOT seeing any other people.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

Theo Wargo/ Getty Images

Kylie and Travis decided to take a break from each other back in October of last year. “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority,” Kylie wrote on twitter.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, only a few months after their break-up. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Hopefully these two can get over their differences and make it work in the end. We’ll keep you posted moving forward.