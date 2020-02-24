Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were recently spotted sharing a routine family day with Stormi.

Per TMZ, the separated couple were seen coming together on Sunday at a trampoline park with their two-year-old daughter. Coming off a pretty extravagant StormiWorld-themed birthday party, Sunday's outing was kept pretty low key and laidback, with the family opting to jump around in a "VIP area" of the indoor park. Following Stormi's 2nd birthday party, sources told the outlet that the two seemed to be on a path toward rekindling their romance.

The pairing first split up in October of last year. Rumors of alleged infidelity on Trav's part swirled in the aftermath, but Travis denounced the claims on his own.

"I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," Scott said in an interview with XXL. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

He would double down in an Instagram story afterward with more specific sentiments: "It's (sic) really affecting when u see false things about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."