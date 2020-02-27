Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi into the world just over two years, and according to Kylie's mother, Kris, they could be going for round two in the near future. Kris stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday to talk about all things Kardashian, and the mother of six (and grandmother of ten) was asked a lightning round of questions about her family for a segment called "Keeping Up With The Blank." Notorious for prying into her guests' personal lives, Ellen asked Kris to be totally honest when answering these risky personal questions, and Kris obliged pretty consistently. Ellen asked Kris to name all kinds of things, from her favourite daughter (today, it's Khloe) to her smartest daughter (today, it's Kim) to her favourite grandchild (Dream, but only because she just saw her).

One of the more intriguing questions Ellen asked Kris was which one of her kids will be having her next grandchild. Each of Kris' children have at least one child except Kendall, but not all of them are currently in a position where they would necessarily be welcoming another baby into the world just yet. However, Kris seemed to think it would be Kourtney, who has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, and is rumoured to be back with model Younes Bendjima. After giving it some more thought, Kris decided that Kylie may actually be the next child of hers to have a baby, which prompted Ellen to ask if Kylie and her daughter Stormi's father, Travis Scott, were back together. "I don't know if they're back together," Kris responded. "They're just great co-parenters."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lately, Kylie and Travis have been spotted on several outings together with Stormi in tow, proving that Kris is right about their co-parenting relationship. Though the supposed exes have been rumoured to be back together practically since they broke up, often spotted together in public and speaking highly of each other, their priority has always been their daughter. With time, maybe they'll work things out and rekindle their romance? Somebody's got to get to work and make Kris a grandmother for the 11th time.