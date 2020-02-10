Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been separated romantically for a few months if past sources and reports have been correct. Certain rumors suggested that Travis was unfaithful, but the Astroworld rapper came through to shut down such false reports. "It's really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real," he wrote.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

After recent reports that the couple is on their way to reconciliation, last night's link up for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty proves that it may very well be true. Kylie took to her Instagram story to post a video of her headed to the party in a limousine with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney as well as Travis seated across from her. “It be your own family sometimes," she captioned the clip.

Kylie recently opened up about her relationship with Travis, calling him her best friend. "We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends," she said. "We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."