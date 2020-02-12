After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their break-up last year, it was revealed that Drake had swooped in and was trying to win the make-up mogul over, but that didn't please his "Sicko Mode" collaborator. While there were never full-blown reports that Jenner and Drizzy were an item, they were spotted getting chummy at his birthday party before hanging out in the studio, which some believed was a ploy to make La Flame jealous. These days, it looks like we're nearing a reconciliation between Scott and Jenner but new reports state that, upon hearing about the rumors that Aubrey Graham was shtupping his ex-girl, Cactus Jack was pissed.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A new article published by People claims that Travis Scott was angry that, during their split, Kylie Jenner was hanging out with other guys. "He is very protective of Kylie," says an anonymous source close to the situation. After being spotted in the same limousine while heading to an Oscars after-party, Travis and Kylie were the subject of reunion rumors once again, however, they're not quite ready to put pen to paper yet.

"Kylie doesn’t want this public back-and-forth when it comes to her relationship with Travis," said the same source. "When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will."

Thankfully for Travis, Drake appears to be out of the picture now that he's reportedly been spending time with supermodel Imaan Hamman. Do you think Trav and Ky will get back together?



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images