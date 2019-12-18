Kylie Jenner is still showing her support for ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, in the most subtle ways. On a recent jewelry shopping spree with Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of her mom, Kris Jenner, Kylie was spotted decked out in Astroworld merch. Kylie had on a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, both featuring the well-known title of Travis' third studio album and name of the music festival he launched.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

The two have been romantically linked since 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Stormi, on February 1st, 2018; however, they announced their split earlier this year. Though there has been recent speculation that the two have gotten back together, due to a spotting of the two of them at a casino together, Travis liking a photo of Kylie in lingerie, and Kylie sporting a diamond ring indicating a possible engagement, they are reportedly not planning on getting back together anytime soon and are focusing on being amicable co-parents to Stormi. Kylie has also been recently linked to Travis' "Sicko Mode" collaborator, Drake, which some say is an attempt to make Travis jealous. However, Travis has made it clear that he's unbothered by these rumours. While Kylie's outfit choice will likely continue to fuel the rumours that she and Travis are back together, she is clearly not giving up her cozy sweatsuit regardless of what (or who) they represent.