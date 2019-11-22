When it was initially reported that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were breaking up, a number of shotty rumors were flying around as to the reason why. Could the socialite be shacking up with Tyga again? Did Travis Scott break her heart by spending more time with his alleged side chick? After the dust blew off, gossip websites began reporting that Kylie and Drake, La Flame's "Sicko Mode" collaborator, were casually seeing each other after partying together at his birthday party. There haven't been too many updates regarding the possible couple but, this week, sources are saying that they still periodically spend time together and Jenner's motive for doing so may be pretty vindictive.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When you're going through a tough break-up, people have different ways of falling out of love and moving on. Billionaire Kylie Jenner may be trying to make her ex-boyfriend jealous, getting close to another recording artist and potentially starting up a romantic bond with him. According to People Magazine, Drake and Kylie are not serious at all and there's a chance KJ is just playing games with Travis. "Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating," said the source. "She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous."

It's worth it to note that a representative for Kylie Jenner has already denied this statement. Drake's team, however, preferred to give no comment. What do you think of this?



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images