When it was first reported that Drake and Kylie Jenner were spotted flirting at the recording artist's birthday party last month, we all took that information with a major grain of salt. Each and every other day, Drake finds his name in the gossip headlines for relationships he's not actually involved in. That's just the name of the game when you're one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. Several weeks have passed by since that point and still, the two are rumored to be getting to know each other quite well, perhaps moving forward together as a couple. In the most recent rumblings around Calabasas, Ky and Drake have seemingly been "hanging out romantically."



Michael Steele/Getty Images

If you pay attention to the dirtiest of gossip sheets, you've already seen the stories about these two increasing their face time over the last month. According to a source via People Magazine, their relationship is a little more than simply platonic. "They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family," said the anonymous insider. "Kylie and Drake have been hanging out romantically since she and Travis called it quits in October."

Apparently, Jenner has been staying around Drake until the early hours of the morning with one source noting that, at his birthday party, she was in "no rush to go home." So, could it actually be? Are we witnessing the early stages of the industry's latest mega power couple? And is Travis really going to be okay with Drizzy stealing his girl?



Rich Fury/Getty Images