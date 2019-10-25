Let me preface this by saying that these rumors that are circulating are just that... rumors. Drake's birthday party this week was a star-studded affair. At this point, the multi-platinum recording artist is having more of a birth week than a birthday. Special guests attended his mobster-themed event, including Future, French Montana, and many others. Kylie Jenner was also at the party and, at times, she would frequent the same section as the birthday boy. For that reason, and that reason alone, some fans believe that the two are dating. Yeah... alright.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As reported by Us Weekly, a number of delusional fans are trying to spin a narrative that Drake and Kylie Jenner are hooking up because they were seen in the same section at a recent party. Not only is that completely unfounded and ridiculous, it just speaks to how desperate some people are to pick up a dramatic scoop. The gossip source notes that the two were "flirting" but does not provide any proof of that fact. "She spent the most time near Drake and his friends," reportedly said an insider. "Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though."

Despite literally writing that they were not dancing together, the source still tries to claim that Drake and Kylie appeared to be "into each other." But where's the real tea though? Are you buying any of this? Considering Travis Scott collaborated with Drake on one of his biggest songs to date, "SICKO MODE," we don't think Drizzy would scoop up his ex-girl.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images