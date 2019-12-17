The current relationship status of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner is unclear at this point but we do know that they are co-parenting, seemingly without issues. Every now and then, the two pop up together at an outing which fuels rumors that they're back together. That could be the case but rumors that they got engaged ran rampant over the weekend. It's not far fetched but unfortunately, a source very close to the situation has confirmed this is absolutely false.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian sat down with Ellen on Tuesday where she finally addressed whether LaFlame and Kylie got engaged. "Definitely, they’re not engaged," she confirmed to Ellen. Kylie flexed a fly ring on her Instagram Stories which sparked the rumors in the first place. Kim clarified that she wasn't wearing it on her ring finger. "I think she bought that herself because she was showing us," Kim added.

I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," she said. "I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are."

What fueled rumors eve more was the fact that Kylie and Travis were spotted together at a casino together over the Thanksgiving holidays. Apparently, they just ended up roaming the grounds during a family outing. Check out some of the clips below.