For the last few years, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appeared to be a hip-hop power couple but recently, it all came tumbling down as they decided to split up. There have been quite a few rumors circulating as to why they decided to make this decision but neither will really tell the public for sure. At the end of the day, their privacy deserves to be respected and sometimes, relationships just end due to a plethora of reasons.

Despite the breakup, there is still one specific person that is keeping them together, at least in some kind of capacity. Of course, this person is their infant daughter Stormi Webster who got to experience Halloween last night. With what appears to be a glowstick in her hand, Stormi walked alongside Travis while Kylie trailed in the back. As you can see from the video below, the two were reunited to give their daughter a Halloween to remember.

At one point, Stormi even dropped her candy but La Flame was there to save the day. Overall, they appeared to be having a pretty good time and perhaps bonding experiences like this could be what Travis and Kylie need to get back together at some point.

We're sure Stormi appreciated having her parents help her for her first real trick or treating experience.