We're seriously hoping that somebody involved in this supposed love triangle speaks out soon because, at this point, everybody has been running off of pure gossip and we all know how reliable those pesky "sources" can be. Once again, we advise you to take the following information with a major grain of salt -- especially since the rumored romantic relationship between Kylie Jenner and Drake is anything but confirmed.

If you've been keeping track of Kylie Jenner's romantic life, you likely became aware of her affection toward Drake in recent weeks. According to several gossip magazines, the two stars have struck up a romantic relationship, building their friendship to new heights after Jenner's breakup with Travis Scott. Some more reliable reports have claimed that the two aren't actually dating and that they're simply friends. Either way though, it doesn't appear as though Travis Scott actually gives a damn.



The superstar rapper is celebrating his latest single going platinum and he doesn't have a care in the world regarding his ex-girlfriend's romantic exploits. According to Us Magazine, another sketchy source, La Flame harbours no "ill will" toward either Drake or Kylie, noting that he's cool with all of her friends. "Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently," says the insider. "At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically."

Do you believe that Drake and Kylie are actually together or is this pure cap?



