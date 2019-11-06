Although Trey Songz proclaimed himself as "Mr. Steal Your Girl" in 2014, Drake has since claimed that title as his own. Over the years, we've heard of the rapper being connected with a few women who previously dated some of his peers and friends in the music industry. The Weeknd and Chris Brown are reportedly among those names but most recently, rumors swirled that Drake and Kylie Jenner were spending "romantic time together."

Despite how juicy that piece of gossip is, it simply is not true. TMZ sources confirmed the two of them aren't an item, just friends. They were only spotted at a few parties together, including Drake's recent B-Day party, but that's just because they're friends and likely frequent the same circles. Kylie reportedly has no interest in seeing anyone else right now and is quite satisfied with her role as a mother to Stormi.

That must be a breath of relief for Travis Scottwhose relationship with Kylie Jenner has reportedly been on the rocks. The two share a child together but a few weeks ago, it was revealed that they split, although they're apparently working things out. Or at least trying.

Now, the rumors of Drake and Kylie mainly surfaced after his birthday party. A "source" claimed they "had a connection" which can mean anything. The fan fiction ramped up on social media shortly after from fans who were clearly thirsty for this story to be true.

Aside from this, Drake's remix of Kevin O Chris' "Ela É do Tipo" dropped earlier today. Stream that here.