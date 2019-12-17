If you've been paying attention to the rumor mill, you're well aware of the gossip surrounding Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Several months ago, the couple broke the news that they were no longer seeing each other, surprising their fans and agreeing to raise their one-year-old daughter as a collective unit. Co-parenting Stormi Webster has possibly helped the two entertainers regain love for one another because now, engagement rumors are swirling anew and Travis Scott is back in Kylie's social feed as a featured "like."

Take this how you want but some fans of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are seeing this as a means of La Flame trying to get a little bit closer to his ex-lover. When people noticed Jenner's newest upload on Instagram of her in a bra, some fans' first instinct was to check who had double-tapped the photo and, lo and behold, Cactus Jack was there front and center. Clearly, he's not hiding his attraction for his ex, who he shares one child with.

Do you think this is evidence of any sort of reconciliation? If it means anything, gossip sources have begun stating that the couple is "definitely not engaged" but that's not ruling out the possibility of them being back together. How will things end up for Trav and Ky?

[via]