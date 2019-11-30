Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship has been on the rocks lately but it appears that they're trying to make things work. Over the past few weeks, it was revealed that they broke up, although it doesn't seem like there's any bad blood. They've been co-parenting Stormi while still maintaining a strong friendship.

It seems like the two might actually be closer and closer to getting back together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two were spotted together at a casino near Palm Springs, along with Khloe Kardashian. Videos emerged of the former couple walking around the casino emerged recently.

Truthfully, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a steady grip on their relationship, as well as what's best for Stormi which is the most important aspect. “Kylie and Travis still enjoy spending time together, there isn’t any tension or awkward vibes so it makes things very easy,” a source said.

Mind you, Travis recently called Kylie his "beautiful wife" in the midst of rumors that she's been hanging out with Drake. Prior to their split, rumors of marriage swirled around the Internet.

In other Travis Scott-related news, the rapper recently announced the forthcoming compilation from his label Cactus Jack. Jack Boysis reportedly supposed to drop before the end of the year. We'll keep you posted on any updates about the project.