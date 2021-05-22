He's not happy about those first-week numbers and Kodak Black partially blames the Rap game. On May 14, Kodak released his Haitian Boy Kodak project, and even with a co-sign from Drake, the Florida rapper didn't top the charts as he expected. On Friday (May 21), Kodak shared a few thoughts over on his Instagram page and made some disparaging remarks about the music that is coming out of Rap culture at the moment.

"#HaitianBoyKodak Is 'Expected' To Sale 22k First Week ? Ok Great," wrote the rapper. "Me Dropping The Same Day As Nicki And J.cole Is not an excuse for me Kuz I'm as Big an Artist as Them !"



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"I Use To Sell 100K First Week Etc. But along the way the game Turnt gay !!!" he continued. "Even tho I get to singing to b*tches I signed up fa Gangsta Rap , Not This peekaboo ass sh*t where good hearted , Real individuals are forced to hide their support for you in public ... I can't Say It's Blackballing but it's alotta D*cksuckin & Ass Kissin Goin On [sideways laughing emojis]."

Kodak wasn't too upset because he added that he feels "great" and said, "I'm Still a Multimillionaire Wit Lots Of records Sold & that's without support from Spotify & Major Platforms LOL Not Even Shaderoom ... [middle finger emoji]." He expressed love for the fans who have stuck by him and promised to "Get Way Mo #Kutthroat" in the future.

Some people have stated that Kodak may have struggled because of his repeated support of former President Donald Trump and the recent guilty plea regarding his sexual assault case. Check out his message in full below and let us know what you thought of Haitian Boy Kodak.