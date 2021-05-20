Last Friday, Kodak Black surrounded himself with giants and released Haitian Boy Kodak amidst two extremely anticipated releases from J. Cole and Nicki Minaj. Drake has recently praised Kodak's work on the album, but it's Kodak's penchant for drama and polarizing takes that have kept people talking about Haitian Boy Kodak.

From potentially shooting his shot at Yung Miami and Jayda Cheaves to addressing his differences with NBA Youngboy and Meek Mill, the Florida artist's new album suffered no shortage of gossip. Furthermore, Kodak Black has once again aligned himself with Donald Trump and professed his appreciation for him. Now, it's time to see how all of Kodak's antics on and off wax have affected the commercial success of his new no-feature project.



According to DJ Akademiks, Kodak Black's Haitian Boy Kodak is currently on pace to move 22,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, which Hits Daily Double projects will be enough to earn the album the 16th spot on the Billboard 200.

Although these numbers are still significantly lower than Kodak's commercial peak with Dying To Live in 2018, the current sales projections not only show a substantial increase from the 16,000 album-equivalent unit performance of last year's Bill Israel, they also signal Kodak Black's return to the top 20 on the Billboard 200 after three years.

