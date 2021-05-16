Drake was one of Kodak Black's earliest supporters before the Florida native became a leading name in the rap scene. It earned him some criticism but clearly, it wasn't enough to prevent the Canadian rapper from showing his public appreciation for Yak. On Friday, Kodak Black shared his latest album, Haitian Boy Kodak-- his first project since his release from prison.



While the project might partially be drowned out by the hype surrounding J. Cole's The Off-Season, it's still winning over fans who've been eager to receive new, fresh music from Kodak. Apparently, it's Yak's work that has been fueling Drake's creative energy. "Man you always give me that inspiration... Real POET... Oracle," said Drake in a series of messages to Kodak Black on Instagram.

"I Wanna B Like You Bra, You The Greatest... Sign Me," responded Kodak along with a laughing emoji and a purple demon emoji.

By Drake's response, it didn't seem like he was interested in adding the Broward County star to the OVO roster but he did invite Kodak to collaborate in the future. "Man let's do some music for sure," responded Drake. "But for real you really on another level."

Maybe, it's best for Kodak's career at this point that he doesn't get placed under Drake's guidance but still, the Canadian rapper's praise resonated deeply with Kodak.

"When drake holla @ me that mean the most... I appreciate everybody support to my new project #HaitianBoyKodak & Everything else," he wrote on Twitter.

This, of course, would not be the first time Drake had good things to say about Kodak. Back in 2018, Drake also DM'd Kodak following the release of Dying To Live with praise. Kodak Black later publicly requested that Drake do an entire collaborative project with him.

