If it weren't for Donald Trump, rapper Kodak Black could possibly still have been incarcerated today. On the former President's final day in the White House, he doled out pardons and commutations to dozens of people, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. Black was previously sentenced on gun charges. He was released from prison shortly after Trump's pardon and it looks like he couldn't be more thankful for Trump's decision to let him off the hook.

Over the last couple of months, we've seen Kodak reference the former President numerous times, even getting a diamond-clad championship-style ring with "Trump Ties" written on it. Given his personal connection to Trump after being pardoned, many of his fans aren't too shaken up about his support of the disgraced POTUS. His Trump love appears to run pretty deep though and, apparently, it even moved over to Yak's dreamland this week.

On Monday, the rapper tweeted: "Had a dream bout trump last night, I love dat n***a."

As you would expect, his replies are filled with trollery from hip-hop fans who aren't impressed with the post, Trump-supporting bots that are singing his praises, and others theorizing that Trump would definitely have retweeted the message had he not been banned from Twitter.

Kodak didn't specify what the dream was about. In other news, Kodak released his latest project Haitian Boy Kodak last week, which you can listen to here.



Prince Williams/Getty Images