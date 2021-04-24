It seems like Kodak Black has quite literally been everywhere in the months following former POTUS Donald Trump granting him clemency and allowing him to forgo the remainder of his federal prison sentence. Aside from the music, he's returned to his usual lighthearted social media antics we've grown to expect of the Pompano Beach rapper.

He's dropped the singles "Easter In Miami" and "Thugged Out" with YNW Melly since his release and claims to have recorded over 50 songs since his first day out. Adding to the growing list of records, his latest studio session may have resulted in a fiery new single with Lil Baby and 22Gz.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Sniper Gang signee shared a snap of the glorious affair to his Instagram page Thursday (April 22). "REAL LIFE THE WHOLE FAM GOONS LIKE [Ralo]" penned 22Gz in the caption, tagging his imprisoned labelmate as well as Kodak and Lil Baby.

Kodak signed the Brooklyn-based rapper under his Sniper Gang imprint back in 2018, a little bit before Kodak received his 46-month prison sentence for falsifying information on federal legal documents to purchase guns.

While no formal announcement for the track has been made, one will very likely be arriving sometime down the line. Based on the proud snap they posed for, it seems like the crew surely has a banger on the way. Lil Baby and Kodak got into a minor rift last month after the Miami rapper appeared to call out Baby.

It seems like they've put the drama behind them, however. As for Lil Baby, Joyner Lucas recently announced an upcoming new single with the Grammy-nominated rapper titled "Ramen & OJ."

What do you think the cut will sound like? Let us know if you'll be streaming when it finally arrives down in the comments.