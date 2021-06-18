Kodak Black hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night for his first TV performance since being released from jail.

Kodak has been on the road back to reclaiming his spot in rap since his controversial pardon from Donald Trump in January. Due to Trump’s kind favor, Kodak has continued to publicly support him, even wishing his Gemini twin a happy birthday post where he showed off his signed MAGA hat and Trump hoodie. For his own birthday, Kodak was granted a holiday in his hometown of Broward County on June 11.

After narrowly dodging an ambush in April, the rapper has been in the booth hard at work on new music. His May release Haitian Boy Kodakdidn’t perform as well as the rapper had hoped but it received high praise from Drake. The two hinted at a possible collaboration in the near future, possibly something to look forward to in Kodak’s next release.

“Feelin Peachy”, the latest single off of his new EP Happy Birthday Kodak, is charting much closer to Kodak’s earlier numbers. The track has amounted over 1.8 million streams on Spotify to date and received a positive response on social media.

The Florida rapper chose to bring his whimsical overgrown floral backyard theme from the “Feelin Peachy” video — minus the Clermont twin lookalikes — for the performance. The twins were less than flattered by the video vixens, mocking the rapper by posting, “if we wasn’t in the budget just say that” and “it’s getting weird now”.

Check out his performance of the song below.