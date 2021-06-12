Kodak Black celebrated his 24th birthday over the weekend. In true Kodak fashion, the celebrations were just as colorful as his character. After being pardoned by former POTUS Trump, Kodak had a lot to prove for this year's born-day festivities. The Florida rapper kicked off the momentous occasion with the Happy Birthday Kodak, a four-track EP featuring the likes of Yo Gotti, Jacquees, and more.

He also debuted a brand new custom purple and gold Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla truck. In addition, he decided to give and not only receive for his birthday, gifting some custom jewelry to Cardi B. To top off his birthday, Kodak was honored with his very own day in Broward Couty, Florida.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

As reported by TMZ, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness presented the Pompano Beach rapper with the proclamation declaring June 11th as Kodak Black Day. He bestowed the honorary day to Kodak on Friday (June 10) at a charity basketball game in Coral Springs. Kodak, clearly moved by the honor, noted the proclamation meant more to him than a platinum album.

Listed on the proclamation are various instances of his charitable work and personal accomplishments he achieved over the last few years. As you may recall, Kodak was granted clemency by then-President Trump in large part because of his charity work.

Among the selfless acts Kodak has done, he's donated a years worth of diapers, underwear, and socks to the Jack & Jill Children's Center. He's also donated thousands to community groups helping provide 1,000 turkeys to people in need, as well as dishing out over $20k for toys and other Christmas presents.

Only time will tell how Kodak will go about celebrating Kodak Black Day next year.

[via]