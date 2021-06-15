He's never hesitated in sharing his adoration for the man who helped free him from jail, and Kodak Black is continuing his lauding of former President Donald Trump. Prior to leaving office, Trump granted dozens of pardons, including a nod to Kodak for his firearms case. The Florida rapper has been eternally grateful for the inclusion and ever since, Kodak has openly praised the former president.

Days ago, Kodak celebrated his birthday in style with a helicopter and a Tesla truck—both custom painted in purple and gold in tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Monday (June 14) marked Trump's 75th birthday, so Kodak made sure to give his Gemini brother a social media shout-out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack)

In a photo posted to his Instagram, Kodak was fully fitted in his navy blue "Make America Great Again" Trump gear, including the autographed hat he personally received from the former controversial world leader. "#HappyBirthdayTrump DT @realdonaldtrump #HappyBirthdayKodak #GeminiGang #FeelinPeachy Out Now," the rapper penned in the caption.

Last month, Kodak revealed that his Trump affections weren't just in his waking life. "Had a dream bout trump last night, I love dat n*gga," Kodak wrote at the time. Check out his post, a few reactions, and a screen-recording of Kodak talking about Trump on Instagram Live below.