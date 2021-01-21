Kodak Black has been the talk of social media over the last few days as it was rumored that outgoing United States President Donald Trump would be pardoning him, as well as other rappers like Lil Wayne. In the end, that is exactly what Trump did as in one fell swoop, Kodak and Wayne's Federal charges were completely wiped clean. Of course, this was huge for Wayne who was about to be sentenced for his Federal gun charge. Meanwhile, Kodak had been going through a rough patch in prison, and a commuted sentence was to be his big savior.

While it was unknown when Kodak would be released from prison, it seems like it has already taken place, according to paperwork obtained from DJ Akademiks. In the image below, it states that Kodak Black, real name Bill K Kapri, was released on Wednesday, January 20th.

When Kodak heard of his pardon, he took to Twitter saying "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino."

For now, however, Kodak is still dealing with a sexual assault charge in South Carolina, and authorities want him detained there until trial. This is bad news for the artist especially since this is a state-related crime, whereas Trump's pardons were for Federal offenses.

Stay tuned for updates on Kodak's situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.



Image via Twitter