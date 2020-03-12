There may not be an official date of when Juelz Santana will be home from prison, but his wife Kimbella insists that it will be this summer. The rapper recently released his #FREESANTANA mixtape while behind bars with the help of his team and there's a project with Lil Wayne in the works that will hopefully drop later this year. Things are looking up for the incarcerated rapper and Kimbella recently visited The Breakfast Club to update everyone on what life has been like without him.

Kimbella talked about Juelz revealing his addiction issues on Love & Hip Hop New York and why they decided to share such a personal subject matter with the world. She said that one of the main reasons why Juelz hadn't released new music in so long was because of his struggle with addiction, along with some business troubles, and it wasn't until he was confronted with his own mortality did he recognize it was time for a change.

Elsewhere, Kimbella addressed her Love & Hip Hop New York rift with former friend Yandy Smith and patching things up with Jim Jones's girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. The reality star explained why she threw a drink at Yandy and talked about being "above" the VH1 drama. Check out Kimbella's interview with The Breakfast Club below and stream Juelz Santana's #FREESANTANA mixtape here.