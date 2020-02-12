Anyone who's been keeping up with this season of Love & Hip Hop: New York knows how chaotic it's been. Cyn Santana, Joe Budden, and Tahiry are involved in some major drama with Erica Mena, who got hitched to Safaree, but not before Safaree invited Erica's ex, Rich Dollaz, to his bachelor party. The whole season is a mess that you just can't look away from, and this week, some bad blood from the past resurfaced. This year, Kimbella, Chrissy Lampkin, and Yandy Smith are all on the same show, which was already guaranteed to cause trouble. They proved that to be true this week when Chrissy and Kimbella's iconic brawl ten years prior was the topic of conversation.

As you may recall, a whole decade ago, Chrissy and Kimbella threw hands on L&HHNY in one of the first major reality TV fights in history, which resulted in Chrissy dragging Kimbella across the carpet. When Kim brought the fight up, she inexplicably pointed fingers at Yandy, of all people, instead of Chrissy. Kim confronted Yandy about the ass-whooping, blaming her for not jumping in to defend her all those years ago and calling Yandy all kinds of "fake."

Naturally, Kim's questionable actions got her dragged by viewers on Twitter, who tried to make sense of her decision to turn on Yandy but be cool with Chrissy, the person who actually beat her up.