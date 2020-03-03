Juelz Santana Releases "#FREESANTANA" With Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Dave East, & More

An unfortunate anniversary has just passed for Juelz Santana, who has spent the last year in prison on weapons charges. According to the rapper's wife Kimbella, he will be home this summer but, instead of making us wait for new music, Juelz Santana has come through with a brand new project from behind bars.

Announcing #FREESANTANA, the tracklist was shared at the beginning of this week and now, the entire body of work has been released. Featuring ten tracks with multiple appearances by Lil Wayne and Jim Jones, the Diplomats star also enlisted some more of the hottest artists to complement his vision. In addition to a surprise phone call appearance by Meek Mill on the introductory track, #FREESANTANA has verses from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jeremih, 2 Chainz, Belly, and more.

Listen to the project below, which is out now via The Dispensary. What do you think of the new vibes?

Tracklist:

1. 23 & 1

2. Pink Eagle (feat. Dave East & Jim Jones)

3. Wish Me Well

4. In My Life

5. Boiling Water (feat. 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Belly)

6. Do You Believe (feat. Jeremih)

7. Celebration (feat. Jim Jones)

8. Bloody Mary (feat. Lil Wayne)

9. EZ WORK

10. The Get Back (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)