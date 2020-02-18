#FreeSantana
- Pop CultureKimbella Explains Why Juelz Santana Opened Up About Addiction On "LHHNY"Kimbella is ready for Juelz Santana to come home and she said the paperwork has been filed for him to be released from prison sometime this summer.ByErika Marie8.8K Views
- GossipIs Juelz Santana Dissing Cam'ron On New Mixtape?Juelz Santana may have dissed his Dipset buddy Cam'ron on his new song "In My Life," which appears on "#FREESANTANA."ByAlex Zidel20.0K Views
- NewsJuelz Santana Taps Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz & Belly For "Boiling Water"Though currently serving prison time, Juelz Santana keeps his musical momentum going with a Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, & Belly assisted posse cut. ByMitch Findlay17.7K Views
- NewsJuelz Santana Releases "#FREESANTANA" With Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Dave East, & MoreJuelz Santana drops his latest album "#FREESANTANA" from prison, with features from Lil Wayne, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dave East, Jim Jones, 2 Chainz, and more.ByAlex Zidel10.0K Views
- MusicJuelz Santana "#FreeSantana" Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Dave East, & MoreJuelz Santana is releasing a new album from behind bars tomorrow, featuring Lil Wayne, Dave East, Jim Jones, 2 Chainz, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more.ByAlex Zidel9.4K Views
- NewsJuelz Santana Releases "23 & 1" With A Special Message From Meek MillJuelz Santana's currently behind bars for a gun charge but he's already unleashing new music before he returns home.ByAron A.16.5K Views