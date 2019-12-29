It looks like 2020 is going to be a good year for Juelz Santana, namely because he is will apparently be released from prison next year. The rapper's wife, Love & Hip Hop star Kimberly Vanderhee known as Kimbella, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, accompanied by a new photo of Juelz in prison.

"F*ck out of here 2019!! Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be home, bring on the new year so we can start our new beginning!! We did our longest leg in the feds now we’re on our shortest leg count down til he comes, the kids and I are so looking forward to it! This year was tough but we got through it through the grace of GOD! I am grateful my husband is doing well doing what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT UP and he’ll be home soon.😇💪🏾🙏🏾💯🙌🏾," she wrote in the caption. Juelz was sentenced to 27 months after being convicted of weapon charges related to an incident at an airport in which he fled after TSA discovered guns in his luggage. He began his sentence in March after it was reportedly delayed so that Juelz could attend a Tyler Perry reunion. He was supposed to be released in 2021, but according to Kimbella's latest post, he will be a free man much sooner than expected. Kimbella shared an update on Juelz in October, a few months after he unfortunately had to miss the birth of their child, Santana James, in July. It was revealed just after he began his sentence in March that the two were expecting a child, after tying the knot in January. It's been a tough process for both of them, but as Kimbella said in her post, soon they can "start their new beginning."