While she endures a highly publicized divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian apparently has additional troubles to worry about. Over the past several months, the mother of four has reportedly been dealing with a stalker who has been growing increasingly threatening and erratic.

According to Complex, the billionaire socialite has allegedly been harassed by 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff for quite some time. It's reported that Zelenoff's alleged obsession with Kardashian first came to her attention when he started to constantly post on social media about his devout love for her. Things reportedly took a much darker turn, however, once Zelenoff allegedly shared videos from the edge of Kim’s property in which he expressed frustration that he couldn't figure out how to get inside.

According to Complex, the troubling actions that Zelenoff is accused of were enough for Kim to be granted a temporary restraining order against him, and now Zelenoff — who has two prior convictions for battery — has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Kardashian at all times. Furthermore, Complex reveals that Kim felt compelled to seek a restraining order because of Zelenoff's ability to find her house since she has never shared her address publicly.

In more lighthearted news, Kim Kardashian was recently put on blast by her and Kanye's daughter North West, so check that story out here and stay tuned for more updates on her alleged stalking situation.

