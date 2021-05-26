The Gossip Queen is known to stir the pot and she didn't switch up her routine on Tuesday's (May 25) episode of her talk show. Wendy Williams is known for finding out industry information and sharing the gossip, and this time the news centered around Drake and Kim Kardashian. According to her "Hot Topics" segment, both celebrities attended Kim's sister Kendall Jenner's launch party for the model's new liquor brand, 818 Tequila.

"The rumors have been for years that they have been dating or hooking up or whatever," said Wendy while sharing video footage. "Well, they arrived separately to Kendall's tequila party. Kendall has a tequila and she just launched it. Kim arrived separately in a Yellow Cab? While Drake arrived separately, as well."

"The rumor was they were all over each other inside the party. Do I believe this? For a moment," Wendy continued. "Do I believe that Drake and Kim are on the same plane? No. I don't mean to take away from him or even add to her. I'm just saying, they've got their two greatnesses but he's got a lot of growing up to do to catch up with a woman, you know, divorces under her belt and a bunch of children and a full career and she's older than him...no."

"You know what I think this was? A slide by. Several times over," she added. "I think they could have fun, they can watch TV and so on and so forth. I don't believe this is a real relationship. You believe what you want." Wendy then posed a question. "Is it okay to date your ex's enemy?" she said, referring to Drake and Kanye West's feud, to which several people in the studio audience quickly yelled "yes."

We'll let you debate that one while you check out Wendy sharing rumors about Drizzy and Kim K. at the beginning of the episode below.