818 Tequila
Pop Culture
Wendy Williams Suggests Drake & Kim Kardashian Are Hooking Up
The talk show host shared a bit of information she learned about what allegedly occurred at Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party.
By
Erika Marie
May 25, 2021
