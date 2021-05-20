A reported post made by Aubrey O'Day last year has resurfaced, and it's causing a stir among the Kardashian-Jenner crew. In recent months, we've witnessed Blink-182 icon Travis Barker pack on the PDA with new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. His ex-wife, beauty pageant star Shanna Moakler, has recently suggested that her marriage to Barker came to a screeching halt all those years ago because she found out that Barker was carrying on an affair with Kim Kardashian.

There have been "sources" who have taken to blogs to deny the accusation, but a resurfaced post from Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day confirms the information, at least according to her. Last summer, O'Day reportedly shared stories of her best and worst Fourth of July moments and included a tale about Kim.

“I was ‘bffs’ with Kim Kardashian during a fourth. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house… he was really dope," said O'Day. "Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash her tires (sorry girl but that was funny s**t, I would have too) so they asked her to park her car somewhere else. We took off and went to some BS celeb Malibu parties where she desired to be photographed, and I had to run around house after house in an uncomfortable dress and high heels to appease that. She got all her photos with celebrities accomplished and we headed back to Calabasas.”

O'Day added that she was "annoyed" because they were on the road when the fireworks were going off. "I obviously would never tell her I was annoyed af, because you're not allowed to if you want to be 'bffs' with her," she added. Kim did reportedly appease O'Day and pulled over on the side of the road so they could sit in the grass and watch the fireworks light up the sky.

Read through the resurfaced post below.