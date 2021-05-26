Kids are some of the most brutally honest people on this earth, and Kim Kardashian recently learned that the hard way.

In honor of the release of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour, several celebrities — including Joe Jonas, Nick Platter, and Kim Kardashian — received care packages that included Sour Patch Kids, sweethearts, composition books, and other cutesy merchandise decorated to coincide with the album artwork for Sour. Naturally, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her excitement about receiving hers, but her and Kanye West's eldest child North West hilariously called her out mid-video.

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?" Kim Kardashian said in the now-deleted video posted to her Instagram story. "I can't wait for her album. You guys know I love 'drivers license.'"

Before she could fully break into describing the special care package sent by Olivia Rodrigo's team, North West calls cap on her mother, and viewers can hear her saying, "You never listen to it."

Kim immediately chuckles at North's interruption, and then she calls on her son Saint West to back her up and refute North's claims.

"Yes I do. I listen to it all the time. Stop North," Kim replies. "Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Don't I listen to it all the time, Saint?"

Eventually, Saint replies with an unconvincing "Yes," but North's shocking interruption appears to have shocked Kim just as much as it shocked viewers. From the look of it, North is definitely growing up to be just as outspoken as her father. Check out The Shade Room's screengrab of Kim Kardashian's post below.