In a new preview of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reality star Kim Kardashian reveals she did not pass the baby bar exam.

After announcing she would be attending law school in 2019, the world has kept a close eye on Kim’s progress to see if she was serious or attempting to reenact Legally Blonde.

“I am a failure.” She said on the phone with mentor and attorney Jessica Jackson during the clip. Jackson assured her that she should give herself some leeway for not passing the exam, while taking it online at home, versus in a traditional test environment.

With an unsatisfactory score of 474, under a passing 560, Kim must retake the exam to continue her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Sisters Khloe and Courtney suggested that retaking the exam in the fall was the best option to prevent another year from slipping by or creating an opportunity to forget the material.

Kim has made legal waves since 2019, such as with her assistance in freeing Alice Marie Johnson, proving her passion for this to be more than just for promotion and publicity.

As we reported, Van Jones is quite confident in Kim’s ability to pass. He was recently quoted saying, “I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” a huge compliment from the CNN host.

Do you think Kim will pass the bar on her next attempt?

Check out the KUWTK clip below.

[via]