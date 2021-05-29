As any person familiar with pop culture knows, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February of this year after months of speculation that separation was impending. After six years of marriage and four children together, the pair finally called it quits. Since then, buzz surrounding who each of them has been seeing post-break-up has been loud.

Despite the rumors, it seems like there's no bad blood between the A-listers following their split. As part-owner Kanye's YEEZY brand--gifted to her by Ye himself, the former wife of the rap mogul took time to promote some upcoming heat from the popular streetwear brand.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Sharing prototypes of around a dozen or so new sneaker releases from the brand, Kim K took to Instagram stories to pan over the upcoming releases on Friday (May 28). Simply adding some flame emojis and chill-emojis to the post accentuate the drippy new drops, she offered an exclusive look to fans of what's next up for the brand.

As for how she became part-owner of YEEZY, she explained in a 2018 interview that Kanye had gifted stock in the company to her. “A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on, you know, some of their clothing. And they typically...I don’t want to say who the brand is, but they typically knock off YEEZY,” she disclosed.

She furthered that after refusing to take part in the sponsored post, Ye gifted her something even better. “I open the envelope and it’s a million-dollar check and it was a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.’ And then, in the rest of the envelope, it was a contract to be an owner of YEEZY and my percentage.”

What do you think of the new YEEZY heat? Feeling it or nah?