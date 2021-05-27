She used Instagram's Q&A feature to address a few rumors that have floating about lately. Kim Kardashian is used to having her name entangled in headlines, whether it's about her divorce from Kanye West, rumors that she's hooking up with Drake, news regarding a current lawsuit from disgruntled employees, or gossip about her previously dating Travis Barker, boyfriend of her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim hasn't taken to social media to speak about all of those topics, but she did briefly address the latter two while on Instagram. The reality star mogul wrote that she was getting her nails done so she had a few moments to answer questions from her fans. One person wanted to know if she pays her employees.



"Absolutely, I respect people for their time and their hard work and unfortunately these workers are suing the wrong person," said Kim. "I paid the vendor and it's their job to pay their staff. I hope that they are able to get this issue resolved soon." She also touched on the rumors regarding her relationship with her sister's boyfriend after news surfaced that she and Barker were once an item and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, said that her marriage to the rocker ended because of his affair with Kim. Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day even wrote about the Kim and Barker last summer as she reflected on hanging out with Kim years prior.

A fan flatly asked if Kim and Barker ever hooked up, and Kim answered, "NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt." Check it out below.



