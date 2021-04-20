Kanye West is apparently not happy about the way the stories about his divorce are being spun in Kim Kardashian's favor, according to Page Six. Ever since reports emerged of their divorce, the majority of news outlets and sources have claimed that it was Kim who finally gave up on their relationship after trying to make it work for the sake of their kids. A source close to 'Ye said that he's "annoyed" people who believe that the divorce was her idea.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"[Kanye West is] super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him,” the source said, describing the Kardashian clan as a "huge spin machine."

“Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” added the insider. “She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.” They also claimed that 'Ye only allowed Kim to file for divorce first "in order to give her dignity.”

It was only last week when Kanye West finally responded to divorce papers. Although they aren't on speaking terms (since Kanye changed his numbers on her), the terms of their divorce appear to be amicable. They will likely have joint custody of their children and will not have to pay for the other's legal fees.

