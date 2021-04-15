The Kardashian-Jenners have allowed the world to have an intimate glimpse at their lives for decades, so it doesn't come as a surprise that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is a trending topic. The celebrity couple is one of the most talked-about in the world, so news of their split has caused conversation about their personal issues once again. Making sure her family's names always stay in the front of the world's mind is Kris Jenner who recently spoke with WSJ Magazine about the advice she has passed on to her family.

Jenner went through a divorce with Robert Kardashian, her first husband who was also O.J. Simpson's attorney at the infamous murder trial, and Caitlyn Jenner, who she married as Bruce Jenner the gold medalist Olympian. The "momager" told the publication that when it doubt, focus on the needs of the children.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," said the 65-year-old media mogul. "If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting."

"I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep," she added. "But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids." Things can "get really silly," said Jenner, if both parties shift their attention to details that aren't as important as the welfare of the children.

Neither Kim nor Kanye has spoken about their breakup, but Kim has shared adorable photos of their four kids: seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm. Watch Jenner's interview WSJ Magazine below.