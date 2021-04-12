Kanye West and Kim Kardashian called it quits officially in February following a tumultuous few months of their marital issues bleeding into the public eye. According to TMZ, Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian's petition in court which reportedly includes similar requests in their divorce.



'Ye is also asking for joint custody of their four children, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm West (1). Kim asked for a similar situation when she filed her petition in February. While the two are committed to co-parenting their four children, the tabloid publication said it's likely that Kim will have the kids for the majority of the time. They will need to schedule their arrangements for the court's approval.

It seems Kim nor Kanye will have to consider spousal support or legal fees in their split, fortunately. With a prenuptial agreement in place, Kanye West and Kim won't have to be considered about divvying up their respective assets, especially with Kim now joining Kanye in the billionaire club.

The one difference between their filings is that, unlike Kim, Kanye didn't list a date of separation in his divorce filings.



Kanye West was reported to have cut off all communications from Kim Kardashians, and it appears that neither has communicated with each other in the past few months leading up to Kanye's court filing.

