Travis Barker is presently dating Kourtney Kardashian, displaying all kinds of PDA on social media. As they get tattoos for one another and declare their love after only a few months of dating, Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has arrived to stir the pot. According to the Blink-182 drummer's former partner, their marriage ended after Barker allegedly had an affair with Kim Kardashian-- Kourtney's sister.

The claims come following an Instagram post from Shanna and Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama, who said that her mother was "never completely" in her life. She posted screenshots from text message conversations with Shanna, revealing that her mother said that she "divorced Travis because [she] caught him having an affair with Kim [Kardashian]." Travis has been friends with the Kardashian family for years, living in the same neighborhood as them, but according to sources from Page Six, Shanna Moakler's claims are not true.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship," said a source close to Kim Kardashian to the publication. "They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced."

Moakler has responded to the allegations in an Instagram comment, calling them "completely rediculous [sic]."

Check out Alabama Barker's post below and let us know what you think of all this.



Image via Page Six

