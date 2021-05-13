Since revealing their romance to the world, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian haven't let up. The reality star hasn't been as public with her romances following her split from Scott Disick, the father of her three children. Kourtney and Scott were in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2005 to 2015, and while he's been seen on the arm of young starlets like Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie, Kourtney has kept her private life behind the veil, that is until she linked up with friend Travis Barker.

The pair have been flaunting their PDA all over social media but their latest set of photos have caused a stir. Not only has he received an interesting candle in tribute to his girlfriend, but Barker also allowed her to tattoo him. Now, it can match the tattoo of her name he recently added to his collection.

The pair posted pictures that showed Kourtney at work as she inked "I love you" on his arm. Kourtney also shared an image of her Goop candle that reads, "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm." As the couple revel in their love, Barker's ex-wife and mother of his two children, Shanna Moakler, thinks the couple's display of affections is odd.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Moakler told PEOPLE. "The movie, 'True Romance,' that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on 'Meet the Barkers.' Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

