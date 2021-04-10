It is a romance that Hollywood couldn't have predicted but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going strong. The pair have reportedly been friends for years before deciding to give love a go, and now they can't stop displaying their affections. The couple went public with their relationship last month and it's speculated that they've been serious since the top of the year, and if true, they may have celebrated their first few months together with a new tattoo.

The famed Blink-182 drummer is covered in ink from head-to-toe so it seemed that finding a place for some new art may have been a struggle. However, judging from the placement and the white outline, Travis made it work. Expectedly, Kourtney excitedly showed off the new skin art—and her manicure—over on Instagram.

The tattoo reads "Kourtney" in scripted text and is said to be on his chest. After learning of Travis's latest addition, his ex-wife and mother of his children Shanna Moakler had four words for Kourtney: "Welcome to the club." She also urged the reality TV mogul to hop in the tattooist's chair and get ink in tribute to Travis. Moakler has been accused of subliminally shading Kourtney by "liking" posts that seem to speak negatively of the Kardashian sister. Check out some posts below.

